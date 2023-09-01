Financial adviser’s wing walk raises £2,175 for children’s hospice

Local financial adviser, Jack Fallows, took to the skies in a heart-stopping wing walk to raise funds for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.

Bekki Fardoe (Hope House), Jack Fallows (Financial Adviser), Becky Wall (Mayoress of Shrewsbury), Rachel Davey (DMOS People), Richard Canfer-Taylor (Reclaim Tax UK)

The daring stunt captured the attention and hearts of the community, resulting in an impressive total of £2,175 raised to support the vital work of the hospice.

Fallows, known for his charitable work with both Severn Hospice and SYA Youth Club, embraced the challenge with enthusiasm saying, “Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith is an incredible charity that does so much for local families in need. I wanted to do something to make a difference in the lives of children and families supported by them,” Fallows explained. “The wing walk was an exhilarating experience, and I’m grateful for the overwhelming support from friends, family, and local businesses.”

- Advertisement -

The fundraising campaign gained significant traction thanks to the generous contributions of Reclaim Tax UK and DMOS People. Richard Canfer-Taylor from Reclaim Tax UK, along with Stuart Danks from DMOS People, organised a spirited darts tournament on a Friday afternoon.

Staff members from both businesses faced off against the formidable Sean Goodman, Regional Development Director at Reclaim Tax UK, in a series of intense games.

If a challenger managed to defeat Goodman, Reclaim Tax UK and DMOS People pledged to donate £50 to the wing walk cause. However, if the challenger fell short, they were encouraged to contribute whatever they could.

The tournament, held on July 7th, was filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a wide range of dart-throwing abilities. Participants gave it their all, some coming incredibly close to victory, while others were content to land their darts on the board rather than the wall.

Reclaim Tax UK and DMOS People demonstrated their commitment to this wonderful cause by donating a generous £1000 towards the fundraising efforts for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.

The success of Jack Fallows’ wing walk fundraiser highlights the power of community support and collective action.

Fallows expressed his gratitude to everyone involved, stating, “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity and encouragement I’ve received throughout this campaign. Together, we have made a meaningful impact on the lives of the children and families supported by Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.”

To contribute to this worthy cause, visit Jack Fallows’ JustGiving page.