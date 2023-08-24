18.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

TSR lead search as client looks for substantial new premises near Bridgnorth

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A leading regional company with a national profile is seeking new premises within a 20 mile radius of Bridgnorth, with Towler Shaw Roberts instructed to lead the search.

Towler Shaw Roberts is leading the search
Towler Shaw Roberts is leading the search

The established company is looking for a substantial property or site to preferably purchase.

TSR’s Martin Zaki said: “The company we are representing is seeking warehouse space of 40,000 sq ft, or alternatively a site of suitable acreage on which a bespoke warehouse facility could be constructed.

- Advertisement -

“This is a leading company with an excellent reputation and the new premises to facilitate their continued expansion needs to be within 20 miles of Bridgnorth.

“Leasing a property could potentially be considered by the company, although a purchase is the preferred option.”

He added: “The whole process of acquiring property from the first viewing to completion of the lease or sale is all part of the service we offer at TSR.

“Our knowledge of the market and property expertise ensures the best deal possible for buyers and tenants.”

Contact Martin Zaki for further details via email at martin.zaki@tsrsurveyors.co.uk or by calling (01902) 421216.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP