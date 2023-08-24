TSR lead search as client looks for substantial new premises near Bridgnorth

A leading regional company with a national profile is seeking new premises within a 20 mile radius of Bridgnorth, with Towler Shaw Roberts instructed to lead the search.

The established company is looking for a substantial property or site to preferably purchase.

TSR’s Martin Zaki said: “The company we are representing is seeking warehouse space of 40,000 sq ft, or alternatively a site of suitable acreage on which a bespoke warehouse facility could be constructed.

“This is a leading company with an excellent reputation and the new premises to facilitate their continued expansion needs to be within 20 miles of Bridgnorth.

“Leasing a property could potentially be considered by the company, although a purchase is the preferred option.”

He added: “The whole process of acquiring property from the first viewing to completion of the lease or sale is all part of the service we offer at TSR.

“Our knowledge of the market and property expertise ensures the best deal possible for buyers and tenants.”

Contact Martin Zaki for further details via email at martin.zaki@tsrsurveyors.co.uk or by calling (01902) 421216.