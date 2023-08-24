New sustainability specialist appointed by Cefetra to increase low carbon crop production

A specialist in farming regeneration has been appointed to a new role at leading trader of grains and animal feed raw materials Cefetra Ltd to increase levels of low carbon crops supplied to customers.

Jason Hayward-Jones has joined Cefetra Ltd as Sustainability Specialist Agriculture

Jason Hayward-Jones has joined as Sustainability Specialist Agriculture to encourage more farmers to introduce environmentally regenerative practices tailored to their own farms.

Cefetra, which has a centre in Whitchurch, aims to reduce the environmental impact of its international supply chain whilst supporting farm profitability and the conversion to methods which enhance the soil’s ability to absorb carbon and increase crop yields.

Jason’s brief will include introducing digital platforms to document the levels of low carbon crops being generated to allow greater transparency.

A Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and Member of the British Institute of Agricultural Consultants, Jason will draw upon more than 25 years’ professional agribusiness consulting experience.

Having worked in Africa, Asia and Australia during his career, he has led the roll-out of agritech platform Regenfarm, a regenerative digital farm design tool being implemented in Nigeria.

Jason said: “I am excited to join Cefetra to add to their drive to increase sustainability throughout their network of farmers, suppliers and customers in an exciting time of transition in the industry.

“We want to help farmers and grain consumers to be able to generate environmental benefits from the land and provide confidence in the ability to provide traceability and assurance a manner aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative to ensure agronomy and science leads our efforts.

“Working with the team at Cefetra, we will attract more farmers to our programmes, significantly increasing the number of hectares being farmed in a manner which regenerates the soil and increases each individual farms biodiversity in a way that works for each individual farmer.”

Cefetra has a stated aim to “promote the responsibility of creating a balance between people, planet and profit throughout the supply chain”.

Cefetra, which has its HQ in Glasgow and sites across the UK, is part of the BayWa group, a leading trading and services group in Germany listed on the stock exchange.

BayWa develops projects and solutions for the basic human needs of food, energy, and building materials across 40 different countries.

James Neilson, Head of Supply Chain at Cefetra Ltd, said: “We are delighted to appoint Jason to play a leading role in shaping a bright future for Cefetra in sustainability by growing our eco services.

“Cefetra recognises our responsibility in creating an environmental balance in our dealings throughout the supply chain and will continue to progress toward that goal.”