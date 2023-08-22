19.4 C
Training funding for apprentices now available

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Telford & Wrekin Council is encouraging local voluntary and community groups, and small to medium sized businesses, to apply for extra funding that’s available to support them with training apprentices.

The Apprenticeship Levy Transfer is available for applications. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
To increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities in Telford and Wrekin, the council is making an Apprenticeship Levy Transfer scheme available to help cover apprentices’ training costs.

Through the scheme, voluntary and community sector organisations, along with small to medium sized businesses that support people living or working in the borough, can apply for Levy Transfer funding to cover apprentices’ training costs, with the employer remaining responsible for paying their wages.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and the Visitor Economy, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way to learn and gain a skill at the same time as earning a wage. They offer hands-on experience, training and support and lead to nationally recognised qualifications, as well as helping businesses to reinvest the skills and experience of their existing staff.

“At Telford & Wrekin Council we offer a range of quality apprenticeship opportunities, with more than 400 apprentices completing training placements in the last five years, and currently have apprentices working towards qualifications in a range of roles including social work, civil engineering, adult social care, business support and more.

“We are also permitted to transfer up to 25 per cent of our annual Apprenticeship Levy to other employers, to help increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities across the borough.

“This means we have funding available for local voluntary and community groups or small to medium sized businesses that support people living or working in our borough. The funding will cover apprentices’ training costs, so employers will only have to cover their wages.”

The Apprenticeship Levy Transfer is available for applications from Monday 21 August.

For more information and to apply, visit www.telford.gov.uk/levytransfer

