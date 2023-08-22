Local Wellbeing and Performance Coach joins forces with NHS for new initiative

Shropshire-based wellbeing and performance coach Laura Butler played a pivotal role in the ground breaking launch of Proud2bOps at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust: Proud2bOps@BoltonFT.

Health and wellness coach Laura Butler

This initiative marks a significant step forward in fostering collaboration and community among NHS Managers and leaders across the country. The launch event, the first of its kind, saw Laura Butler and other esteemed speakers and trainers provide vital wellbeing support to ensure the successful rollout of the initiative in hospitals nationwide.



Proud2bOps is National Network designed to bring operational managers and leaders together as an operational community, promoting shared knowledge, best practices, and a unified approach to healthcare management. By creating a collaborative environment, the Proud2bOps@NHS Trust initiative aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services and improve and support the overall way operational leaders work.



Laura Butler, a distinguished local wellbeing and performance coach, has been selected to contribute her expertise in supporting the mental and emotional wellbeing of NHS leaders during this pivotal initiative. With her deep understanding of wellbeing, performance optimisation, stress management, and personal empowerment, Laura is dedicated to ensuring that those at the forefront of healthcare delivery are equipped to thrive in their roles.



“I am truly honored to be a part of the ‘Proud2bOps’ initiative launch,” says Laura Butler. “NHS Managers and leaders play an instrumental role in shaping the future of healthcare. By providing comprehensive wellbeing support, we are not only contributing to their personal growth and resilience but also fostering a positive ripple effect on patient care and overall healthcare outcomes.”



The launch event featured Laura Butler alongside the founder and chair of Proud2bOps Emma Challans-Rasool and other respected speakers and trainers who specialise in areas such as leadership development, team dynamics, and effective communication.

Together, they lay the foundation for the initiative’s national rollout, ensuring that every provider Trust in the country receives the support it needs to thrive in this collaborative operational community.

