Lanyon Bowdler expands personal injury team

Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its personal injury team with the addition of  three new legal professionals.

Jo Kneller, Miriam Homer, Dawn Humphries, Janette Dennison and Mandy Mason

Jo Kneller, Mandy Mason and Miriam Homer have joined Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team in Shrewsbury, adding “vital experience” to the department.

Jo Kneller has joined Lanyon Bowdler as a personal injury solicitor leading the firm’s Fast Track Portal Team, following time at a national law firm and then working for a firm specialising in personal injury cases.

Mandy Mason, a Chartered Legal Executive, is now supporting the personal injury team, having worked at the firm many years ago assisting managing partner, Brian Evans, in the litigation department.

Since then, she has been a personal injury claims investigator, working for insurers and within defendant claims teams.

Miriam Homer has just completed her training contract with Lanyon Bowdler and upon qualification will join the Shrewsbury team.

Dawn Humphries, head of personal injury at Lanyon Bowdler, welcomed Jo, Mandy and Miriam to the team.

“The key to any successful team is having the right blend of people and skills, so I am delighted that Jo, Mandy and Miriam have joined us to add vital experience to the department,” she said.

“Mandy brings a wealth of knowledge, not only from her time investigating personal injury claims but also as a clinical hypnotherapist, and from many years of specialising in personal injury law.

“Jo followed an unusual path into the legal profession, having worked as a probation service officer before studying law and joining a national law firm where she acted for claimants in personal cases.

“I am delighted to continue to offer career opportunities to our trainees and wish Miriam every success with her new appointment.

“They are all excellent additions to the team and will help to further advance Lanyon Bowdler’s reputation as a firm which will always go above and beyond to secure the best possible outcome for our clients.”

