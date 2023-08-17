Darwin Group celebrates Telford move after expansion creates 30 new jobs

Healthcare construction specialist Darwin Group has relocated to Telford after a period of rapid expansion that has seen it create 30 new jobs so far this year.

From left, Darwin Group CEO and founder, Richard Pierce, Telford & Wrekin Mayor, Councillor Arnold England, Councillor Eileen Callear, and Darwin Group Deputy CEO, Jim Pierce

Darwin Group staff celebrated the opening of their new Telford headquarters on Tuesday 15 August with a visit from Telford & Wrekin Council’s mayor, Councillor Arnold England, and Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, Councillor Eileen Callear.

The offsite construction specialist, which employs around 200 specialist staff, recently moved its office from Shawbury, in Shrewsbury, to Telford’s Plaza One building, in Ironmasters Way, after outgrowing its former home.

Telford is now home to 109 Darwin Group office-based staff, while its production facility, which employs 72 people, will remain in Shawbury.

The firm, established in 2006, works in partnership with the NHS to create outstanding healthcare facilities built using innovative offsite construction methods at its own production facility.

Its founder and CEO, Richard Pierce, said that recruitment would continue throughout the next 12-18 months and the Telford move would help to attract the best new talent as the firm continued to grow.

“We enjoyed our time in Shawbury, but we’d simply outgrown the space,” Mr Pierce.

“The last 12 months have seen us go through a period of phenomenal growth, with 30 new roles created in the last seven months alone.

“We decided to relocate to Plaza One, in Telford, because it gives us the perfect space for our expanding team, and it increases our employment catchment area. It’s also an easy location to reach thanks to its excellent road and rail links, which will help us attract the very best talent as we continue to grow.”

Mr Pierce added that Darwin Group was proud to call Telford its new home.

“It’s been great to be officially welcomed to Telford by the Mayor and Councillor Callear. We’ve enjoyed showing them around our new home and explaining how the buildings we design and create in Shropshire for the NHS improve healthcare outcomes for communities across the country.”

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Education, Employment, and Visitor Economy, said: “I am delighted to welcome Darwin Group to Telford. Their dedication to innovation and job creation, particularly in the healthcare construction sector, is commendable.

“This move not only contributes to the town’s economic growth but also presents exciting opportunities for local talent. Telford & Wrekin Council looks forward to fostering a strong partnership with the Darwin Group that drives progress and innovation in Telford and beyond.”