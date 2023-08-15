Reech brings together the best of Shropshire business

Full-service marketing agency Reech is getting the autumn off to a cracking start with Shropshire BizFest, an exclusive event that aims to bring the brightest and best local businesses together to share insights and ideas.

Amelia Redge and Michelle Jehu from Reech pictured at Shrewsbury Flaxmill

The event, which takes place on September 14th at The Dye House, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, will feature expert speakers from the world of both local and national business, with Mark Wright, winner of BBC show ‘The Apprentice’, leading the line-up.

Julie Bates, founder of local faux flower company Peony, shares the secrets of her success (and we challenge you to tell the difference between one of Julie’s blooms and the real thing!), while Helen Knight, head of fundraising at the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, explains why the key to an organisation’s success is supporters who are truly emotionally invested.

Reech’s own founder and managing director, Rob Hughes, shares how he’s evolved the agency to become one of the fastest-growing businesses in the UK, with additional exciting voices from the business community still to be confirmed.

“We’re looking forward to bringing likeminded individuals together to share ideas in inspiring historical surroundings that played their own part in establishing Shropshire as a leading business hub,’ says Amelia Redge, head of growth and marketing for Reech.

“This will be the third time we’ve hosted Shropshire BizFest, which we launched pre-Covid.

“We see this as the comeback event, with plans to make it an annual gathering. We’re really excited about it, and to be playing a part in bringing so many important organisations together.”

Speakers include Mark Wright, winner of BBC show The Apprentice and Rob Hughes from Reech

The event will be an exclusive one, with just 300 places available.

“As well as an opportunity to share knowledge and make those all-important connections, there will be key media exhibitors, live music and mouth-watering local produce that will help to make a real day of it,” says Amelia. “The event is free to attend but it’s essential to register interest in advance as spaces are limited, so visit shropshirebizfest.co.uk to do so as soon as possible.”

The event runs from 2pm-7pm on September 14th, and don’t forget, there are more guest speakers still to be announced!

More details are available at shropshirebizfest.co.uk.

