Azets and Aaron & Partners advise seven figure MBO for Clive Henry Group

A unique group of businesses operating across healthcare recruitment, consultancy and technology has undergone a seven-figure management buyout (MBO) backed by Praetura Commercial Finance.

Liam Molesworth and Sam Alsop-Hall

The management buyout has been led by Liam Molesworth and Sam Alsop-Hall, who have been with the company since it was founded. They have ambitious plans to drive the business forward and further cement itself as a leading player in the sector.

Clive Henry Group consists of three distinct companies, each providing a unique offering in the healthcare sector. Mprove is a leading healthcare consultancy business delivering quality solutions for clients in the health and care sector. Woodrow Mercer Healthcare is a specialist recruitment business operating in the healthcare sector, placing expert interim consultants into the NHS, and Tech Canal is a digital healthcare solutions provider specialising in sourcing SaaS-based solutions for its clients.

Liam and Sam, founders of Clive Henry Group, worked together closely over many years and have several businesses together, said: “We are delighted to have taken full control of the Clive Henry Group, a business named in memory of our late grandfathers, and look forward to building on the success of the last few years. We believe the healthcare sector has some unique challenges we are well-equipped to overcome. It’s exciting to think about the industry’s potential for growth and innovation, and we can’t wait to see where our business can go as we tackle these challenges head-on.”

Katherine Broadhurst, Corporate Finance Partner at Azets, who advised the buyers on the deal commented: “It’s been a pleasure working on behalf of Liam and Sam to agree a deal to secure Clive Henry Group through an MBO. Seeing businesses thrive against the current economic background is incredibly inspiring, and Clive Henry Group has strong foundations for a very exciting future with Sam and Liam taking things forward with a renewed dynamism. We wish them all the best and look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Liam and Sam were advised by Corporate Finance Partner, Hugh Strickland and Senior Associate Solicitor, Zoe Lloyd, both of Aaron & Partners. Hugh said: “We are pleased to have been able to support Liam and Sam during this buyout process and assist them in realising their vision of taking full control of the Clive Henry Group. They have high aspirations for the business, and we look forward to seeing its development over the coming years.”

Mark Raven, who will be stepping down as Finance Director after selling his shareholding alongside two other shareholders, Dan Ostrowski and Andrew Heggie, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve agreed a deal for Liam and Sam to take the reins at Clive Henry Group and we wish them both the very best for the future.”

Hugh Strickland and Zoe Lloyd from Aaron & Partners, with support from Corporate Finance Partner, Katherine Broadhurst from Azets, advised the buyers. Peter Williams and Fraser Pirie advised the selling shareholders at UHY Hacker Young. James Down and Olivia Jones at Hill Dickinson provided legal advice. Funding for the transaction was provided by Praetura Commercial Finance, led by Stuart Bates and Adam Hooson, with guidance from Grant Thornton and Addleshaw Goddard.