Partnership aims to improve Diabetes safety in the Workplace

Lyfelinez, a leading health & wellbeing brand, has partnered with the Diabetes Safety Organisation (DSO) to become their official product partner.

From left: Jake Hand – Lyfelinez, Kate Walker – Founder DSO, Cllr Rebecca Wall – Mayor of Shrewsbury, Richard Canfaer Taylor – Lyfelinez, Dave Hamlet – Founder of Lyfelinez.

This strategic alliance aims to revolutionise diabetes safety in the workplace by offering a fit-for-purpose workplace solution for the management of emergency situations.

The partnership between Shropshire based Lyfelinez and DSO is rooted in a shared commitment to addressing the risks and challenges posed by diabetes as well as working hard to continue to raise awareness and provide education.



The DSO, dedicated to combating the invisible epidemic of diabetes, recognises the importance of supporting companies to provide access to emergency kits in the event of hypoglycaemic events. With over 1 million people taking insulin in the UK (600,000 are people living with type 2 diabetes), and 700 people being diagnosed a day with diabetes, the need for such emergency kits in the workplace is becoming more and more evident.

Unique offering

Lyfelinez brings a unique offering to the table with its product range of functional hydration and clean energy, making it ideal for individuals with diabetes. As an innovative company, Lyfelinez continues to drive innovation into this marketplace and provide the best products for people living with diabetes.

“We are proud to partner with the Diabetes Safety Organisation and contribute to their mission of promoting diabetes awareness and management,” said Dave Hamlett, CEO and Founder of Lyfelinez. “Through this collaboration, we can make a meaningful impact by offering nutritional products specifically designed to support the needs of individuals with diabetes.”

Educational initiatives, projects, and campaigns

As part of this collaboration, Lyfelinez and DSO will launch educational initiatives, projects, and campaigns aimed at raising awareness about diabetes management in the workplace and the importance of emergency kits. By combining their expertise, resources, and networks, both organisations strive to make a lasting difference.



“We are excited to collaborate with Lyfelinez, a brand that shares our commitment to improving diabetes safety in the workplace,” said Kate Walker, CEO for the Diabetes Safety Organisation. “This partnership will allow us to offer a solution to all workplaces across the UK, promoting diabetes awareness, safety and wellbeing.



The Diabetes Safety Organisation is committed to combating the risks and challenges posed by diabetes. Through awareness campaigns, education, and support, DSO works to improve diabetes management and reduce the impact of the condition on individuals and communities.