Shifnal business is blooming

A Shifnal businesswoman is celebrating a milestone this weekend, saying that life in the town is blooming brilliant.

Rachael Pallett of The Flower Girl

Rachael Pallett opened The Flower Girl in Market Place a year ago and has seen her floristry business grow over the last 12 months.

“I took the plunge and decided to launch my own shop and have not looked back,” said Rachael, who has a decade of experience of working with flowers.

She prides herself on being a bespoke floral designer, using seasonal and exotic blooms to create bouquets for a range of events including weddings, proms, funerals and parties.

“The last year has been a whirlwind – trade has been brilliant – and I cannot thank the Shifnal community enough.

“I have a very loyal local customer base and people are so friendly – always popping in to say hello,” she added Rachael, who has a level three diploma in floral art and is planning to take a ‘masters’ qualification in floristry.

As well as flowers, she sells indoor plants and a selection of gifts made in Shifnal.

As a thank you to the town she is hosting a first birthday party in the shop on Saturday, August 5, serving fizz and celebration cake to customers and holding a competition and give-aways.