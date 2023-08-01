Invest Telford announces new supplier for support scheme targeting aspiring entrepreneurs

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford business support team has announced the supplier for the new Business Start-up Service set to support aspiring entrepreneurs to launch new businesses.

Cllr Lee Carter, European Innovation Directors Tim Luft and Nigel Birch and Claire Critchell Telford & Wrekin Council’s Investment and Business Support Team Leader (Invest Telford) at the Maxi House Innovation Studio in Halesfield

European Innovation Ltd, based at Halesfield, will deliver the service which aims to support 150 individuals between now and February 2025 with developing a new business idea.

The launch of the Business Start-up Service is the latest announcement following the launch of Thrive Telford which provides a full package of business support services and new grant programmes.

The service is fully-funded, features a mix of 1-2-1 business mentoring sessions and a host of dedicated business workshops and is ideal for anyone interested in setting up their own business.

Tim Luft, Managing Director for European Innovation Ltd, has outlined his aspirations for the programme.

Tim said: “The Business Start-up Service in Telford will help anyone 16 and above who has thought about starting up their own business.

“Up to 12 hours of mentoring and dedicated business workshops will take clients through the key stages of researching, setting up and launching a new business.

“We will be able to bring in business angel investors who are ready to invest with our overall aim being to ensure Telford becomes the best place in the UK to set up a new business, furnishing hands on support to help individuals scale their business quickly and efficiently.”

Up to 600 local businesses will benefit from UKSPF funding through Thrive Telford over the next two years – helping local people secure local jobs and deliver community-led initiatives for young people which address social disadvantage.

Invest Telford is committed to supporting businesses and nurturing collaborations that drive economic growth and promote sustainable development across the borough.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “We are delighted that European Innovation Ltd will help deliver the Business Start-up Service and support new businesses in Telford and Wrekin.

“Having a local company with a wealth of experience on board to spearhead this support is fundamental to helping businesses start-up, grow and prosper.

“This service will add to the existing support that Invest Telford already provides for businesses across the borough and we are excited to see this service get underway as part of the Thrive Telford programme.”

To apply for the Business Start-up service, or for further information, visit startuptelford.co.uk