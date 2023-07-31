GeoSmart Information posts another record year for revenue

15.6 C
A Shrewsbury-based environmental consultancy has reported another record-breaking year of growth, with its highest revenue figures yet and a significant increase in flood risk work.

Dr Paul Ellis, managing director of GeoSmart Information
GeoSmart Information’s annual report posted revenue of £1.85 million – up from £1.5 million in 2021-22 – with its flood risk consultants recording a 58% rise in demand from clients over the past 12 months.

The specialist in flood risk, drainage, groundwater and contaminated land said the sustained growth in business has mainly come as a result of local authorities insisting on more detailed information from developers when they submit planning applications for residential homes.

A significant portion of flood risk work also came from large sites and clients reviewing sites for due diligence purposes.

Dr Paul Ellis, managing director of GeoSmart Information, said instead of asking only for flood risk assessments, local authorities and its flood risk officers are also increasingly asking for further detail such as sequential tests, which compare the site proposed for development with other available sites within the council area to establish if the development can be placed elsewhere, as well as flood warning and evacuation plans and sustainable drainage strategies.

The consultancy, which met its overall 30% growth target in the past year, saw its sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) work increase by 25%, while contaminated land work rose by 19%.

Additional demand has led to the specialist consultancy increasing its staff numbers from 24 to 28, with senior appointments including Steve Matthews, insurance and finance business development manager, and Wajid Wastakaran, senior drainage engineer.

It has taken on more office space in Shrewsbury’s Old Bank Buildings, Bellstone, where it has been based for the past six years, and has also opened a satellite Manchester office, where commercial director Martin Lucass is based, attracting key clients to the business.

Dr Ellis said as new legislation is introduced next year, with Schedule 3 of the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 expected to make the incorporation of SuDS into new developments mandatory in England, GeoSmart are expecting its demand for SuDS advice and reporting to grow even more.

“The schedule will provide a framework for the approval and adoption of sustainable drainage systems to regulate rainfall, decrease the volume of water flowing into sewers and storm overflow discharges,” he said.

“This is where we envisage strong growth in our consultancy side of the business and our expert technical team is ready to meet demand.

“As our success continues and our revenue increases, we’ll also continue to invest in the business and to innovate, bringing new tools and ideas to market. We have made a significant investment to develop our new FloodSmart Analytics data and tool capable of mapping the cost of flood risk for all UK properties.

“Our new business plan was accepted by the board and this next financial year should be a transformative one, as well as a profitable one.”

