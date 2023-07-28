19.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 28, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire Floatation and Wellness Centre Launches Revolutionary Dry Float Bed

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Floatation and Wellness Centre has unveiled its groundbreaking dry float bed experience, setting a new standard in the world of relaxation and well-being.

The revolutionary Dry Float Bed
The revolutionary Dry Float Bed

Located in Myddle, just north of Shrewsbury, the centre’s owners, Kevin and Suzie Guerin, say they are thrilled to introduce this innovative service, making Shropshire Floatation the first dedicated flotation centre in the UK to offer this unparalleled dry float experience.

The innovative experience allows clients to enjoy all the remarkable benefits of traditional wet floatation without a single drop of water.

“We are beyond excited to bring the dry float bed to our clients,” says Kevin Guerin, co-owner of Shropshire Floatation and Wellness Centre.

“Our mission has always been to provide the best in relaxation and wellness, and this exceptional dry float experience allows us to do just that. We take immense pride in being the pioneers in offering this transformative service in the UK.”

The dry float bed offers a state-of-the-art design, elevating the floating experience to unparalleled levels of comfort. Clients are luxuriously cradled atop a water-filled bed, with 300kgs of Epsom salts creating a weightless sensation akin to floating on clouds. A waterproof membrane separates clients from the water, ensuring a completely dry and worry-free experience throughout their session.

