Oswestry estate joins Tourism Ambassador scheme

Oswestry Borderland Tourism’s Ambassador scheme has just awarded the 30th Gold Tourism Ambassador award to Daniel James of Daniel James Residential.

Lee Lucks, chairman of Oswestry Borderland Tourism and Daniel James of Daniel James Residential

The first Oswestry estate agent business to become an ambassador. The free online course has been running for over a year and has seen over 70 take part. This scheme is a free and fun way for people to learn more about the area they live in and its history and heritage.

Daniel explained: “I have just moved into new premises on Albion Hill in Oswestry and once I heard about the scheme was very keen to take part. It’s great to know more about Oswestry and the Borderlands and to share that with clients who may be thinking about moving to the area.

“There is so much to discover here and I have enjoyed doing the course. I was able to complete it in a weekend and can recommend it for any business which wants to share their love of Oswestry with their customers.”

Potential ambassadors complete online modules until they are awarded bronze, silver or gold status. At the minute, there are twelve modules and later in the summer the next module based on Myths and Legends of the region will be added.

Lee Lucks, chairman of Oswestry Borderland Tourism said that Oswestry Borderland Tourism is delighted that so many people have signed up to become ambassadors.

Lee said: “Oswestry is known for its friendliness and the scheme is such a great way to build on that warm welcome. We hope more businesses will sign up. Any business that achieves the Gold award will be able to display a window sticker so visitors will know what to look out for.”

Anyone who wants to more about the scheme can find out more at https://tinyurl.com/Ambassador-Oswestry