Forge Property Consultants welcome new team member

Forge Property Consultants has welcomed a new team member with the appointment of a placement year undergraduate, who will work across two of the company’s four offices.

Charlotte Robinson, on her placement year at Forge Property Consultants

Charlotte (Lotti) Robinson, who is studying Real Estate at Harper Adams University, has joined Forge.

She will be supporting the company directors in their work across commercial, residential and agricultural property matters from their Shropshire and Staffordshire bases.

Managing Director, Charles Lawson, said: “We have a long tradition at Forge of nurturing undergraduate talent. Lotti will be following a structured learning plan during her year with us to support her professional development as she works towards becoming a Chartered Surveyor and our varied and interesting workload means no two days will be the same! We are delighted to welcome her.”

Forge Property Consultants Ltd is a firm of Chartered Surveyors and Valuers, providing advice to clients on a wide range of property and land matters from its offices in Shropshire, Staffordshire and North and South Wales.

Experienced in dealing with all types of property, the company works across agricultural, residential, and commercial property sectors.