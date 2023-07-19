Reech goes electric with Volvo

Reech, the full-service marketing agency, has partnered with fellow local business, Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, in the move towards the electrification of its fleet.

Pictured, are Chris Carr, Managing Director of Volvo Cars Shrewsbury and Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech

As part of its electrification strategy, Volvo aims for 50% of its car sales to be fully electric by 2025 and has committed to putting 1 million electrified cars on the road by this same deadline.

Although Shropshire has been a late adopter of electric vehicles, both businesses are confident in the development of EV infrastructure and its roll out across the county.

- Advertisement -

Chris Carr, Managing Director of Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Reech and to see our vehicles out and about across Shropshire. The C40 is our pure electric crossover where the fully electric EX30, our smallest ever SUV, is both stylish and accessible. Plus, with its 298-mile electric range reassuring any ‘range anxiety’.”

“There are numerous new models, including the EX90, due to hit the market and we can’t wait to see the opportunities they bring to local businesses.”

Rob Hughes, Managing Director at Reech, added: “The evaluation and development of our sustainability policies is a core objective here at Reech and our move towards electric vehicles forms part of that work. Chris and the team at Volvo Shrewsbury have been fantastic in advising us of the opportunities available and we’re delighted with our new vehicle choice.”