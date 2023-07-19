Kerry and Emma take on daring charity tandem parachute jump

Kerry Rowley, the business manager at Shropshire Youth Support Trust, and Emma Woodhouse, of Walker Health and Safety Services, both hailing from Telford, will take on an exhilarating challenge on the 24th of August, a tandem parachute jump in Whitchurch.

Their courage and determination will not only fulfil their personal dreams but also contribute to the betterment of their community. Kerry and Emma have chosen this thrilling adventure as a means to raise funds for two local charities close to their hearts: Shropshire Youth Support Trust and the cardiology department at Queen Elizabeth Birmingham Hospital.

The Shropshire Youth Support Trust is a charitable organisation based in Telford. Their primary goal is to empower young people in Shropshire who face various challenges, such as unemployment, homelessness, and educational barriers. The trust offers a wide range of support services, including mentoring, training, and assistance in finding sustainable employment opportunities.

Queen Elizabeth Birmingham Hospital is a renowned medical facility that provides exceptional care and treatment to patients from the region and beyond. With a strong commitment to delivering world-class healthcare, the hospital serves as a lifeline for many individuals and families facing serious illnesses and injuries.

Both Kerry and Emma share a passion for supporting their local community and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. “A parachute jump is something that we’ve both always wanted to do, and although we are nervous, we are also excited about completing the challenge while raising money for two local charities that we are passionate about supporting,” Kerry and Emma comment.

By undertaking this adrenaline-fuelled adventure, Kerry and Emma hope to inspire others to contribute to these remarkable causes and raise awareness about the vital work carried out by the Shropshire Youth Support Trust and Birmingham Hospital.

Together, let us applaud Kerry and Emma’s dedication to making a positive change, while wishing them a safe and thrilling parachute jump on the 24th of August 2023.