Dulson Training announces restructure as five staff upskilled

Driver training specialist Dulson Training has upskilled five members of staff in a company restructure aimed at maintaining its position as one of the leading training providers in the country.

The five have all been with the company for some time and the continual upskilling means that instructors and staff are always kept up to date with changing trends and techniques – resulting in training being delivered to the highest standard.

Dulson Training delivers an extensive range of training courses at the firm’s training centres in Shrewsbury, Telford, Ludlow, Wrexham and Wolverhampton and covers a wide region of the North West and West Midlands.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said: “We are always developing training techniques and staff as we strive to improve our service for those people who choose to take their courses with us.

“We are a National Register of LGV Instructors (NRI) training and exam centre, which is where we can train anybody – members of the public and our own staff – to become nationally registered LGV or Driver CPC instructors. Having the ability to train and test in this way clearly recognises that we operate consistently at a very high level.

“It means we have the ability to be involved with preparing and registering new LGV and Driver CPC instructors, making us a real asset within the industry and ensuring our own instructors are working at a level which makes Dulson Training as good as we can be.

“Two members of our team have just successfully completed their course and are now fully qualified NRI and DVSA Driver CPC Training Instructors. Dave Cross already had a background in driver training with us and in driver CPC delivery, but we wanted to formalise that with this teaching qualification.

“Martin Hartley, a LGV instructor and Shrewsbury team leader came more recently to Driver CPC, although he was already an experienced LGV driver, instructor and motorcycle instructor. He now has his NRI and DVSA Driver CPC Instructor qualification to go with it.”

Mr Dulson also congratulated two other members of staff for earning new qualifications, increasing their skillset and gaining promotion.

“A third Driver CPC Instructor that we have qualified is Nigel Gaskin,” Mr Dulson

added. “In addition to the DVSA Driver CPC qualification Nigel is also now accredited for delivery of NUCO Level 3 first aid courses. This means we are more flexible with course delivery for almost every kind of first aid training – whether that’s full Level 3 first aid, emergency first aid at work, paediatric or defibrillator training.

“Then we have Mark Williams who has been an LGV instructor with us for some time. He was taken on as an experienced LGV driver, we trained him up to be an instructor – a role in which he flourished – and then he became a Shrewsbury team leader almost two years ago.

“Mark’s role with us has now evolved again into that of Compliance and Training Manager working alongside existing and long-term Training Manager Allan Jones.

Having a team of two working together has proved pivotal, they are constantly monitoring and developing all of our staff training needs.

“They are also making sure that all our courses are being delivered to the highest standard and that any additional skills can be passed on to our whole team of instructors. Mark is available to deal with staff needs, 3a assessing and covering staff sickness. This provides a backup for any courses where an instructor may have to step away, for example due to sickness, and reduces the chances of the course being cancelled or postponed

“Our final recent upskill and promotion comes from Dave Rowland, another member of staff who has been with us for some time. Dave has recently added a Minibus and Driver Awareness Schemes (MIDAS) training qualification to his already impressive repertoire which includes NRI LGV driving instructor, NRI and DVSA Driver CPC Instructor, Grade 1 SQA ADR Dangerous Goods Instructor and now MIDAS instructor.

“Dave has also been promoted into a Health & Safety compliance role. The company has been overhauling everything H&S, taking everyone’s safety – staff, public and customers – very seriously and have implemented a number of changes including Dave’s new qualifications and role.”