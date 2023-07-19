Broseley design and print company celebrates milestone with new website

A Broseley based business has invested in a new premium website as part of an overall marketing strategy to take the company to the next level, which is about to reach a significant milestone.

Ross Redfern (left) from Staffordshire Web Design with CLH Design & Print’s owner Carl Hajdasz. Photo: Carol Bailey Photography.

CLH Design & Print, which will celebrate its 30th birthday in October, engaged the services of Ross Redfern, Director of Staffordshire Web Design, who have a proven track record of building creative and unique bespoke websites with a high conversion rate for creating genuine leads and enquiries.

CLH’s owner Carl Hajdasz said: “This was a significant investment for us so we had to use a company that would give us the best chance of not only recouping our investment but will hopefully bring in a lot more revenue over the next few years.



“Ross and I both being members of a Business Networking Chapter (BNI Century), he has shown us some of their other client’s sites and statistics on the increased traffic and enquiries in the months following the launch of their new bespoke websites. This gave us the confidence that Staffordshire Web Design could replicate that for us.”

Carl added: “Ross has been a delight to work with on this and we are delighted with the website his team has created. It has been fully optimised to function fast and efficiently on all devices from computers, tablets and mobiles. It is very easy for visitors to navigate around it and for us to be able make tweaks if we wish.”

Ross concluded: “It has been a pleasure working on this project with Carl and we are confident the efforts in mapping the users’ journey on the website, together with the fresh, modern feel will engage visitors.



“This paired with key service insights, case studies and Carl’s fantastic client testimonials it will give the best possible chance of increased conversions. We will continue to be on hand to develop the website further and offer our support and expert advice so that Carl receives the best return on investment.”