AceOn strengthens team with key new appointment

Expanding UK renewable energy and battery specialist AceOn has strengthened its team with a key appointment to help drive its strategic growth plans.

Richard Partington, AceOn Energy managing director with Jean Maclachlan and Alex Thompson, AceOn group sales director

Jean Maclachlan has joined the company – which has bases in Telford and Solihull – as senior project management consultant.

Jean, who has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry, moves to AceOn from US-headquartered Fortune 500 company, Cummins Inc, which leads the diesel engine and alternative energy industry.

AceOn managing director Mark Thompson said Jean would bring a huge amount of expertise and industry knowledge to the company at an important moment in its growth.

“We are thrilled to have appointed someone who is so respected within the industry. Jean will play a key role in promoting our commercial and industrial energy storage solutions at a time when demand is growing at huge pace.

“Our commercial battery products help businesses store renewable and low-tariff power for the most cost-effective use and are an essential tool for companies looking to become more green, reduce their dependency on the Grid, and combat the rising cost of energy.

“With her experience and knowledge of the market, Jean is ideally placed to help drive our continued growth in the sector.”

In the last few years Jean has worked primarily in new energy production and distribution. Her educational background stems from one of the top ten engineering universities in the US, Virginia Tech, with a speciality in Industrial Engineering.

Her recent past career experiences include designing and building data centres, industrial and residential power generation sites in the realm of project management, customer relationship management and opportunity strategy.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining AceOn to help the company with its continued growth. I am a big admirer of the work that it does and its proud track record in innovation and delivering low carbon, sustainable energy solutions.

“I look forward to playing my part in helping the company build further on its success and leading the way in the commercial and industrial energy storage fields.”

AceOn opened its new offices in Solihull earlier this year as part of a longer-term plan to set up a new warehouse and manufacturing facility in the West Midlands Combined Authority area.

The company has more than 30 years’ experience in the design and manufacture of custom-built battery packs, supporting the development of new battery technologies and products, and the distribution of industrial and consumer batteries to the worldwide market.

The energy division provides a training, service and distribution centre to offer a full turnkey solution for residential and commercial battery energy storage systems.

The group has built a reputation as being specialists in renewable and battery technology, particularly the development of bespoke, custom-built battery packs. Mark and AceOn have been selected by the UK Government as one of its Export Champions.