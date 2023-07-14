14.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 14, 2023
Summer networking event is a success

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

An annual summer event hosted by a Shropshire business consultancy recently proved to be a success.

Carole Aveson of CAA Admin, Sarah Cowell Kindridge of Bid Solutions
Carole Aveson of CAA Admin, Sarah Cowell Kindridge of Bid Solutions

Around 50 people gathered for the ‘networking garden party ‘organised by Bridgnorth-based Good2Great, which specialises in helping start up companies and advising established firms on growth strategy.

“It was really pleasing to see a large number of our clients and partners, as well as a range of advisors who work with us on various projects such as our Step up for Business Programme,” said Johnny Themans of Good2Great.

“There was also a strong turn out from our Growth Club members, which is going from strength to strength. The cub follows a structured monthly programme to address key challenges, where business owners work together to support each other in a mutually collaborative way.

“Lots of events and meetings are still held online so this opportunity to meet face to face in a social environment was welcomed by everyone.

“It is also satisfying that many of our clients have developed successful business relationships between themselves and received valuable referrals as a result of networking,” Johnny added.

Good2Great has recently relocated its headquarters to The Printworks in Bridgnorth High Street – an innovative business centre which has offices, meeting spaces, co-working and ‘zoom booths’ available.

