Autocraft Telford invest £250,000 into new solar panel system

Autocraft Telford has taken a momentous step towards environmental sustainability with a massive £250,000 investment into solar energy.

The 216kW solar power system on the roof of Autocraft in Telford

The installation of the 216kW solar power system on the roof of Autocraft’s 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art headquarters in Shropshire marks a significant milestone in their journey towards a greener future.

Whilst this substantial investment reflects Autocraft’s dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and actively contributing to the fight against climate change, it is not the only step they have taken.

Since initially achieving Carbon Neutral status in 2021, the company have invested in electric courtesy cars, purchased reusable seat and steering wheel covers, switched lighting to LED motion sensor and introduced timers onto their booths for optimized heating and cooling.

One of the key benefits of Autocraft’s 470 panel solar power system is its potential to significantly reduce electricity costs with an estimated savings of up to 70%. The £250,000 investment is expected to pay for itself within a commendably short timeframe of just two years.

“We are so proud to be leading the way not only within our industry, but in Shropshire as a whole” said Autocraft Director Darren Fielding. “Our investment will be vital in reducing our energy costs, but forms part of our promise and commitment to being carbon neutral.” Co-director Matt Fielding added: “We understand the importance of being sustainable in today’s world and want to do everything we can to ensure we do our part in the battle against climate change.”

The decision to embrace solar energy also opens doors for Autocraft to participate in a renewable energy exchange. This exchange will allow the company to contribute any excess electricity generated by their solar panels back to the grid, further strengthening the region’s renewable energy capacity.

Autocraft’s proactive involvement in such exchanges not only enhances their own sustainability efforts but also plays a vital role in facilitating the broader transition to a greener and more sustainable energy landscape.