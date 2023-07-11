1st Choice Insurance welcomes new Managing Director

Shrewsbury-based Commercial Insurance broker, 1st Choice Insurance has welcomed a new Managing Director.

1st Choice Insurance – Callum Watkins – Managing Director

Callum Watkins has stepped into his new role, which will see him lead the business with his senior management team and its founder, Jason Martin, to shape its next chapter.

Jason Martin said: “After a decade of being in business, 1st Choice Insurance is thriving with nearly 50 members of staff servicing thousands of commercial clients up and down the UK.

“1st Choice Insurance’s growth has quickly become a local success story which has been a great journey to nurture.

“When I look at what the next 10-years hold, I feel confident and ready to pass the day-to-day running of the business to a capable pair of hands. I wish Callum well on his new position and I am looking forward to seeing what he and the rest of team can achieve together.”

1st Choice Insurance’s growth has come with a huge amount of opportunity and Callum’s progression is testament to his hard work and dedication alongside the business’s culture of personal and professional development.

Having first joined the business in May 2018 in the Marketing Team, Callum gradually progressed into the role of Commercial Director in 2021. Callum espouses the qualities of a leader that are fundamental to us and having worked closely to direct the business’s commercial strategy, it’s now time to embrace the challenge of leading the business forward.

“I am excited to be continuing my journey with 1st Choice Insurance as the Managing Director which is both an honour and a privilege. I am proud of the progress I’ve made and I’m looking forward to continuing to build on the company’s many successes.

“We have a great team of people in this business who are all focused on a common goal—delivering the best outcome for our clients. The market today is complicated but at the same time, there are a lot of opportunities. Whilst I drive the strategic vision forward, I will also be leading enhancements to the services we can offer our clients enabling our business to grow and create more jobs locally.”

In view of his announcement, Managing Director, Callum Watkins, would like to remind valued and prospective clients of the services that 1st Choice Insurance can offer.

1st Choice Insurance is a 5-star rated leading Commercial Insurance Broker offering a one-to-one service with years of experience and expertise.

They arrange all types of commercial insurance products and work hard to ensure clients receive the correct level of cover required to protect their business, but for a fair price – with exceptional customer service.

“Although we service clients throughout the UK, we want to get more involved at a local level. We offer a no-obligation quotation so if you are looking for a competitive comparison or the solution you currently have for your insurance has not met your expectations, we are local and happy to help”, said Callum.

