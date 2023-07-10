Telford Tycoon to increase market share after announcing expansion into the North East

The UK’s largest installer of loft storage solutions, Instaloft, is set to extend its market share after announcing its expansion into the North East of England.

Rob Stone, Founder of Instaloft

Established in 2014 by Founder and CEO, Telford-based Rob Stone, Instaloft has since scaled from a one-man operation into a UK business success story, now employing over 180 people nationwide across 11 depots including Telford, Reading, Newport, Tunbridge Wells, Essex, Peterborough, Yorkshire, Nottingham, North West and Devon.

On track to accelerate turnover to an impressive £30 million within the next three years, Instaloft has opened a new regional office within Newcastle to firmly establish its presence within the North East, while enabling the ambitious scale up to achieve its growth objectives.

- Advertisement -

Already employing two surveyors and five loft storage fitters, Newcastle will be the first of many regional offices within the North East, ensuring Instaloft quickly becomes the region’s loft storage solution provider of choice, while dominating the UK market.

This news comes just 6 months after Rob Stone celebrated a successful and profitable first year of trading for its electrical sister brand, Instaspark.

Rob Stone said: “The Instaloft brand has scaled at an exciting pace since inception, where establishing a clear brand presence within target regions across the UK has been fundamental to our continued growth and success.

“With no brand presence in the North East, opening a regional office and building a team in Newcastle was a clear next step for the business and we now look forward to helping homeowners across the region free up space in their homes with affordable loft storage solutions – all while continuing to build our reputation as the UK’s number one loft storage solution provider.”

An inspirational business success story, Rob Stone initially launched Instaloft with just a Facebook page and a £200 credit card while battling spiralling consumer debt. Today it is one of four businesses under the Instaloft umbrella alongside Instaspark, LoftZone and Garageflex.