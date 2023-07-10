17.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 10, 2023
Shropshire housebuilder reaches final of national awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Weeks after its success at a regional property awards ceremony, Shropshire-based SJ Roberts Homes has been announced as a finalist in the national Housebuilder Awards for its work at Allscott Meads.

Allscott Meads
Allscott Meads

Having been hailed the best Placemaking Project in the Midlands over the past year, Allscott Meads is now in the running for the Best Regeneration Initiative nationwide.

Commenting on the finalist announcement, Mike Sambrook at SJ Roberts Homes said:

“We were delighted to have our work at Allscott Meads recognised at the recent Insider Property Awards and to now be a finalist in the prestigious Housebuilder Awards really is the icing on the cake!

“From day one, we’ve been certain of the truly transformational work being carried out at Allscott Meads to create a thriving community out of what was a brownfield site, but when it’s also celebrated by the very best industry leaders nationwide, it really is the best endorsement that we can receive and I’m very proud of what the team has achieved.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie event in London in November.

