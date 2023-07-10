17.6 C
It’s a hattrick for Thorne Widgery CEO at top accounting awards

By Shropshire Live Business

For a third year running, the CEO of one of Shropshire and Herefordshire’s accountancy firms, Thorne Widgery, has made the shortlist for the Accounting Excellence Awards.

Daniel Crowther, CEO of Thorne Widgery
Regarded as the most important awards ceremony in the profession’s calendar, these prestigious national awards recognise the very best firms and leaders in accounting.

Daniel Crowther, who was previously crowned a Practice Pioneer by the awards, has this year been confirmed as a finalist for the Practice Leader category.

Impressed by Daniel’s drive to innovate Thorne Widgery and his commitment to education and supporting local businesses, the judges at the Accounting Excellence Awards included him in the shortlist – selecting him from hundreds of other accounting industry leaders.

For Daniel, making the shortlist at the Accounting Excellence Awards for a third year in a row, having previously won a title before is a real honour.

“I am proud of making this year’s final of the Accounting Excellence Awards, but the reality is that none of this would be possible without the incredible support of our team,” said Daniel.

“We have striven to set ourselves apart in what remains an incredibly traditional profession, by investing in technology and team, while being willing to try innovative approaches to supporting and communicating with businesses.”

Daniel will find out whether he has won this coveted award at a glamorous gala due to be held at the iconic Roundhouse in London on 3 October 2023.

