Wem’s new Business Growth Partnership boosted by Fibre Heroes

FullFibre’s Fibre Heroes have boosted Wem’s Business Growth Partnership with a Tier 2 donation from its Community Investment Fund.

The first event took place on Wednesday 28 June at the Happy Café on Wem Industrial Estate

Created by Wem Rural Parish Council, the new Business Growth Partnership is designed to bring local business leaders together to grow digital skills and knowledge.

It will host 2 events per year, allowing business leaders to network with each other and talk about local issues. Each event includes speakers who will present new ideas and technologies, and will include topics such as creating a website for search engines, using social media to increase profile and how to gain more customers.

- Advertisement -

The funding from Fibre Heroes will enable the Partnership to enhance its online presence via an online directory of businesses in Wem: providing advertising opportunities and the chance to take part in online consultations and feed into the local development plan.

The Wem Business Growth Partnership’s website will help parishioners, and businesses run from home, know what’s going on in their rural villages and feel more connected.

The first event took place on Wednesday 28 June at the Happy Café on Wem Industrial Estate.

Helen McCabe, Deputy Clerk at Wem Parish Council comments, “This was a great opportunity to meet local business leaders and listen to their needs, particularly when it comes to localised internet and broadband issues. We’ve had really positive feedback on the first event, and we’re really looking forward to continuing to work together on resolving the issues that businesses face now, and in the future”.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to FullFibre who have also made this happen”.

Matt Smith, Head of Public Procurement and Engagement at Fibre Heroes also comments, “We’re really pleased to be supporting such a key initiative for businesses in Wem. To be able to enhance the Business Growth Partnership offering with funding that promotes digital connectivity is exactly what the Community Investment Fund has been created to do”.