Shropshire-based Marketing Consultant gets Facebook boost from Theo Paphitis

A Shropshire entrepreneur has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Kim Gilmour

Last week, Kim Gilmour owner of Connect Marketing tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Kim’s message to his followers and as a result, Connect Marketing has increased her social media audience and gained additional publicity for her marketing consultancy. Her company has also been profiled on the #SBS website, exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Kim Gilmour said: “As a solopreneur, it is great to have support from Theo because I am always telling my clients to post on Small Business Sunday to raise their profile. This time Theo has profiled my business and helped spread the word about my passion for supporting local business, running two female networking groups and my charity work raising £33,000 from my Posh Frocks Charity events.”

Kim has also been shortlisted this year for an FSB regional award and a Digital Woman Award.

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Connect Marketing every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted.