Shrewsbury Estate Agent and Chartered Surveyor invited to Palace

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury’s esteemed Estate Agent, Roger Parry, recently had the honor of attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Roger Parry with his wife at the Royal garden party.

Roger Parry, with his wife Christine, was invited to a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

Roger was representing Shropshire Rural Support for which he has been a trustee volunteer for many years. Last year, SRS were honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services. SRS consists of a group of unpaid volunteers who dedicate time to help people suffering with mental health, loneliness or financial issues throughout Shropshire and the Welsh borders.

Andrew Bebb, Chairman and initiator of a new initiative, encourages people to attend Shrewsbury livestock market on specific Tuesdays. There, they can engage with the Shropshire Council Outreach team to discuss various issues. Additionally, attendees have the option to have their blood pressure checked if desired. SRS organizes a monthly Butty Van meeting, which has been highly successful and welcomes all.

For further information, please visit the SRS website where you can also view the new leaflet, ‘Feeling Stressed?’.

Roger Parry said, “It was an absolute privilege to attend Buckingham Palace on such a timely occasion. It was an amazing experience. I feel very lucky to have been able to represent the charity in this manner. I think it is fantastic recognition for the amazing work that has been taking place across our region for many years by many unrecognised people.”

