Friday, June 30, 2023
5th Annual Charity Golf Day in Support of Hope House

EvaStore Ltd will be holding its annual charity golf day in aid of Hope House on Friday 7 July at Oswestry Golf Club.

It’s now the 5th year that the Oswestry based Document Management company has hosted the event, which has previously seen them raise in the region of £4,000 for the local Children’s Hospice.

Bryn Monk, Sales Manager at EvaStore said “We have a full entry again this year with 22 teams which is fantastic, we always appreciate the support from local businesses who have entered teams, sponsored a hole, or donated raffle prizes. There’ll be numerous competitions out on the course including the opportunity for players to beat the golf pro on one of the holes!”

Continued support

Hope House Area Fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer, added “We are extremely grateful to EvaStore Document Management for their continued support in holding this event for the 5th year.

“They’re great hosts and it’s always a very enjoyable day for all those who take part. We are fully reliant on fundraising from our local community and businesses for 10 months of the year, so events like this are vital for us to keep our hospice doors open. We need to continue to be there for every child and family who needs us throughout Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales. We hope everyone has a fantastic day”.

