Bishop’s Castle Business win international company award

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire-based company has been handed the first award of its kind for reaching a global audience.

Jesmonite won the global Global Business of the Year award

Jesmonite, based in Bishop’s Castle, was given the inaugural Global Business of the
Year accolade at the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

At a glittering ceremony in The International Centre, Telford, on Friday 23 June the top businesses in the county were recognised.

Fantastic to be recognised

Piran Littleton, Managing Director of Jesmonite, said: “It is fantastic to be recognised
as the best global business based in Shropshire.

“We have grown at an incredible rate over the last few years, and we are constantly
looking at ways we can both continue this growth and also improve the way our
business has run.

“It is an honour to work with so many incredible business people across the world
and bring our product to so many people worldwide.

“A huge thank you goes to all our brilliant Jesmonite staff as we couldn’t have got this without them.”

The company now has 85 distributors which is an increase of almost 50 new
distributors since 2020.

Expansion

Most recently they have expanded into Slovakia, Romania, Portugal and South
America.

Jesmonite beat off competitors Aviramp and Seymour Manufacturing International,
both based in Telford, as well as Shrewsbury-based Telecom Infrastructure Partners
to be named Global Business of the Year.

