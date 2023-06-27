Big achievement for founder of Whitchurch based company

The founder of Whitchurch based, SA Communications, Sophie Attwood, makes Management Today 35 Under 35 List.

This year’s selection for the 35 Women Under 35 list Photo: Management Today

Sophie Attwood, the founder of global communications agency SA Communications, based in Whitchurch, has achieved recognition in the prestigious Management Today 35 Under 35 List, joining esteemed alumni such as Stella McCartney and Karen Blackett.

For over two decades, Management Today has been a champion for women in business through its 35 Women Under 35 list. This year’s selection showcases an impressive array of accomplished women in senior leadership roles across various sectors, spanning from investment and climate technology to wellness, beauty, and healthcare advertising. Each honoree has accomplished remarkable feats within a remarkably short period and continues to strive for further success.

Award winning expert

Sophie Attwood, a mother and an award-winning expert in global communications, specialises in the beauty, wellness, and health sectors.



In 2017, she established SA Communications Ltd, a global communications agency, where she has curated an exceptional brand portfolio and represented industry trailblazers.

Her full-service agency has garnered a solid reputation for developing creative strategies that propel clients’ communication efforts to new heights. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the agency has experienced exponential growth, with profits increasing by 400% over the past two years. Currently, SA Communications Ltd comprises a team of fifteen professionals operating across the UK, US, and UAE, with further expansion underway.

Delighted

Expressing her delight at receiving this accolade, Attwood acknowledges the progress made by her business, she said: “I really am delighted to have received this accolade. It’s not often that you step back to see how far you’ve come – and also reflect on how much the business you’ve built has flourished in what is quite often the face of adversity.



“I’d like to extend a huge thank you to my team for trusting my vision and joining me on this journey and the many people that listen to my big plans and champion me. Dream big and work hard, ladies. It’s all within reach.”

Highly sought after strategist

A leading authority within the media on all things media relations and PR, Sophie is now a highly sought after strategist for multiple brands, having worked with a plethora of household names as a Creative Partner, including St Tropez Tan, Marc Jacobs and Colgate.

She not only succeeds in gaining first-class coverage for her clients and building communications strategies that drive more than short-term PR wins for her clients, but her ethics and integrity are paramount – meaning that she works to advocate industry guidelines and act as a positive influence in a sector which often comes under negative scrutiny.

Sophie has recently secured a publishing deal and her new book, Beautiful PR, launches in November 2023.





