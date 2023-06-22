Shropshire recruitment agency to sponsor main arena at The Shrewsbury Club’s ITF World Tennis Tour event

More people will be able to enjoy the ITF World Tennis Tour when it returns to The Shrewsbury Club in October thanks to a Shropshire recruitment agency.

Dave Courteen, left, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with Stuart Danks, the managing director of DMOS People

DMOS People, whose head office is at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park, are the new sponsors of the main arena at the Sundorne Road venue for the Budgen Motors W100 tournament.

The company’s backing means the capacity of the stadium seating installed court-side for the biggest women’s tennis event to be played in the UK this year, outside of the grass court season, will be increased.

Set to feature leading British and international stars, the tournament takes place between October 15-22, with tickets now on sale.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “As a result of the support of DMOS People, we are now able to bring in some extra seating to push the capacity for the newly-named DMOS People Arena up from around 500 to 625 spectators.

“We have already sold nearly half of the tickets for finals day with the tournament still four months away, so that’s really exciting. We are expecting it to be a sell-out, just like last year’s final, and hope to have great attendances throughout the week.”

Dave added: “We are really grateful to DMOS People for sponsoring the main arena and also the ball crew at the W100 tournament.

“It’s important to work with local companies and DMOS People have already done a brilliant job in providing us with some of our hospitality staff.

“Television cameras will be at the W100 tournament with matches live streamed, so the backdrop around the main court with the additional stadium seating makes it a really exciting arena.

“The fact we are able to brand it with a local company is perfect. The whole event is a great opportunity to showcase Shrewsbury and all that’s wonderful about it.”

Stuart Danks, managing director of DMOS People, added the company, which he launched in 2015, is delighted to be involved with such a high-profile tournament.

He said: “We are excited because this is something we have not done before. We have always been involved in sport and sponsor the North Stand at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, so this was natural for us to now move into.

“We like to work with local companies and support the community in the best way we can.

“We are really looking forward to October’s tournament and it will be fun to come along to The Shrewsbury Club and watch world class tennis.”

DMOS People is dedicated to matching people to the right jobs, both temporary and permanent, through working closely with businesses across Shropshire, the West Midlands and North Wales.

The company specialise in a a number of sectors, including industrial, commercial, hospitality, technical and logistics.