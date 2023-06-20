Thorne Widgery expands Ludlow presence with new office opening

Thorne Widgery, a leading accountancy firm in Ludlow, has made the move to a new, more modern office space in the Business Quarter of Ludlow Eco Park.

Thorne Widgery’s CEO Daniel Crowther (centre) with the firm’s Ludlow team

The move represents an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to expand its presence and serve clients in the Ludlow area.

Formerly located off Corve Street, Thorne Widgery has been a trusted provider of accounting services in Ludlow since it opened in 2018 and has established itself as a reliable partner for businesses and individuals seeking expert financial guidance.

The relocation to Ludlow Eco Parks Business Quarter signifies Thorne Widgery’s commitment to providing its clients with an enhanced experience.

The new office space is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, ensuring that clients receive the best level of service tailored to their specific needs.

The modern facilities and improved accessibility will further streamline operations and support the company’s dedication to exceptional customer service.

In addition to the Ludlow relocation, Thorne Widgery recently expanded its reach by opening a new office in Shrewsbury earlier this year.

This strategic move allows the company to extend its comprehensive accounting services to clients throughout Shropshire, aligning with its ambitious growth plans for the county.

CEO Daniel Crowther, the driving force behind both the original Ludlow office and the expansion into Shrewsbury, expressed his delight in witnessing the company’s growth and the upcoming relocation.

He stated: “We are thrilled to be moving to Ludlow Eco Parks Business Quarter, as it represents a significant step forward for Thorne Widgery. Our new office space will enable us to provide even better services to our clients while fostering a collaborative and progressive work environment for our talented team.”

The relocation is scheduled to take place on Monday 19th June. During the transition, Thorne Widgery will strive to minimise any disruption to its clients’ operations – ensuring a seamless continuation of the excellent service they have come to expect.