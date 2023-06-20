Shropshire housing development celebrates awards success

Allscott Meads, which is being built between Shrewsbury and Telford by Shropshire-based SJ Roberts Homes, has been named ‘Placemaking Project of the Year’ at the prestigious and highly competitive Insider Midlands Residential Property Awards.

The development is bringing new life to the village of Allscott which, for many years, was the home of British Sugar’s sugar beet factory before closing in 2007 and being razed to the ground three years later.

The site was commended for how it had taken a blank canvas and used it to create something unique and eye-catching, despite the remote location and previous industrial use of the land. The judges commented that it is “truly pioneering placemaking”.

Commenting on the award win, Mike Sambrook at SJ Roberts Homes said:



“When we purchased the Allscott site from British Sugar in 2020, we did so confident that we could bring their vision for the creation of a new, vibrant community to life in a truly transformational way. Winning this award absolutely confirms that’s what we’re achieving.

“This award is not only recognition of the passion and expertise of the SJ Roberts team and the exceptional quality of the Allscott Meads development itself, but also an award for all those residents who’ve already chosen Allscott as their home – they’re the ones really making this community come to life.”

Now in their eight year, the awards showcase the best residential projects and developers from across the whole of the Midlands over the past 12 months and provide a fantastic showcase for the billions of pounds of residential projects taking place across the region.