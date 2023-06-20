Shrewsbury businesses collaborate to deliver an unforgettable coffee experience

Shrewsbury-based speciality coffee roaster, Iron & Fire has announced its latest local partnership having agreed to supply its award-winning coffee to Battlefield 1403’s Sparrow’s Café.

Kev Burrows, Founder at Iron & Fire pictured with Jeremy Jagger, Battlefield 1403

It is the latest in the firm’s growth across the local area where it boasts a customer portfolio that spans hotels, bars, farm shops and garden centres.

Battlefield’s café is open 7-days a week and has built an incredibly loyal customer base since launching 15 years ago. Its butchery and farm shop are amongst the most highly regarded nationwide and attract customers from a wide catchment area, so it is imperative that its entire product offering matches this quality. Jeremy Jagger, owner of Battlefield, comments:

“From day one we have been committed to making Sparrow’s Café more than simply another café. In keeping with the quality of our farm shop and butchery, we strive to offer generously portioned, tasty dishes, sourcing as much from local suppliers as possible.

“We’d been with our previous coffee supplier for 12 years but knew that we needed to review this as our customers had become increasingly coffee savvy, so when we decided to change our supplier, we thought carefully about what they should offer.

“Amongst the wish list was being ethically sourced, locally roasted, and being able to offer a variety of beans which we could cross sell in our farm shop – to name a few! With Iron & Fire we got all that and so much more! They’ve been incredibly supportive during our coffee transition with an abundance of training, technical support, and a wealth of product knowledge. Just like the team at Battlefield 1403, Iron & Fire are passionate about what they do and believe in quality without compromise.”

Iron & Fire supplies Battlefield with not only the coffee it serves but also provides maintenance support on its coffee machines and provides the café with its coffee grinder.

Kev Burrows, Founder at Iron & Fire comments:

“It’s great to be working with a business that understands the importance of its coffee offering. In the changing climate, the consumers’ perception of coffee and their expectations are higher than ever before, and a great cup of coffee is becoming an all-important part of a great day out.

“Establishments, like Battlefield, that take the time and effort to provide customers with excellent coffee enjoy good returns in both customer loyalty and revenue. Having well trained staff and correctly set up and well-maintained equipment are all key to this. It’s a win:win, not only for our brand, but for the reputation of the businesses that work with us, and, most importantly, for the customer who gets a memorable experience with a great cup of coffee.”