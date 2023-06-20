Savills makes double hire to growing Telford team

Savills has announced the appointments of Kerry Jones and William Davies to its growing rural and projects team in Telford.

Kerry Jones and Will Davies

Kerry, who has over 20 years’ industry experience, joins the firm’s architecture and building surveying team as an associate building surveyor. Prior to joining Savills, Kerry has held positions at Gateley Smithers Purslow Ltd and Byrom Clark Roberts, where he was senior building surveyor and building surveyor, respectively.

His focus at Savills will be the provision of building surveying and contract administration services working on primarily heritage assets, all of which include construction, defect, design and associated advice. He will also help the architecture and building surveying (ABS) team with its existing professional work, carrying out building surveys, dilapidations and Party Wall works.

Meanwhile, William, a chartered surveyor, joins as a food and farming consultant from Berrys, where he has spent the past seven years as a business consultant. With experience of a range of agricultural matters including the structuring of farming agreements, grant applications, environmental schemes and budgeting, his focus at Savills will be specialising in farm management and consultancy to a variety of clients throughout Shropshire, the West Midlands and into Cheshire.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, director and head of office at Savills in Telford, says: “We are proud to be strengthening our team with the appointments of Kerry and William, who will be instrumental in the delivery of the office’s growth plans and strategic objectives. They join us at an exciting stage of our team’s continuing growth. We are always keen to attract top talent within core areas of our business and their arrival ensures that the evolution of our team continues and the services that we are able to offer clients throughout Shropshire and the wider region is further enhanced.”

During 2022, Savills appointed 162 people to their Rural and Projects division.