16.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Now Playing:

Expanding 7video adds key members to the team

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Rapidly expanding film and animation company 7video is celebrating further growth, welcoming new members to the team.

Peter Sims, Tom Rees and Lauren Birch
Peter Sims, Tom Rees and Lauren Birch

The award-winning company has more than doubled in size over the last two years, and has recently moved into a brand new two-storey building, based on the Shrewsbury Business Park.

And now, Tom Rees, 25, and Lauren Birch, 24, have joined the team to support the company’s offering to their customers.

- Advertisement -

Tom has been appointed as video editor, with an impressive track record of producing compelling and engaging content, with more than five years of video production experience.

“The 7video team have been so great and helpful at such an exciting time. They’re so ambitious about their future plans and I’m so excited to be a part of that,” he said.

To further expand the company’s animation and motion graphics service, Lauren brings a wealth of experience as a graphic designer, having previously collaborated in diverse industries to deliver exceptional results.

She said: “Joining the team was such an incredible opportunity, I’ve already seen some of the exciting projects that we’re working on and I’m looking forward to even more opportunities in the future.”

Alongside the growth of the team, 7video has enjoyed a strong increase in the number of clients they are working with right across the UK.

The media production company enjoys ongoing partnerships with local companies like Aico, Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

7video director, Peter Sims, described how proud he is of the team’s achievements with the new recruits joining during the company’s 15th birthday year.

“Seeing the team continue to grow continuously demonstrates the dedication we have to innovate and deliver for our clients. The addition of both Tom and Lauren to the team marks another significant milestone in our company’s journey, especially during our 15th year milestone.” he said.

“We’re incredibly ambitious about our future plans, delivering outstanding media production services to our clients across the UK and sometimes overseas.

“And I would like to say a special thank you to all our customers too. We love what we do with them and very much look forward to bringing more of their stories to life with film and animation.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP