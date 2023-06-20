Expanding 7video adds key members to the team

Rapidly expanding film and animation company 7video is celebrating further growth, welcoming new members to the team.

Peter Sims, Tom Rees and Lauren Birch

The award-winning company has more than doubled in size over the last two years, and has recently moved into a brand new two-storey building, based on the Shrewsbury Business Park.

And now, Tom Rees, 25, and Lauren Birch, 24, have joined the team to support the company’s offering to their customers.

- Advertisement -

Tom has been appointed as video editor, with an impressive track record of producing compelling and engaging content, with more than five years of video production experience.

“The 7video team have been so great and helpful at such an exciting time. They’re so ambitious about their future plans and I’m so excited to be a part of that,” he said.

To further expand the company’s animation and motion graphics service, Lauren brings a wealth of experience as a graphic designer, having previously collaborated in diverse industries to deliver exceptional results.

She said: “Joining the team was such an incredible opportunity, I’ve already seen some of the exciting projects that we’re working on and I’m looking forward to even more opportunities in the future.”

Alongside the growth of the team, 7video has enjoyed a strong increase in the number of clients they are working with right across the UK.

The media production company enjoys ongoing partnerships with local companies like Aico, Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

7video director, Peter Sims, described how proud he is of the team’s achievements with the new recruits joining during the company’s 15th birthday year.

“Seeing the team continue to grow continuously demonstrates the dedication we have to innovate and deliver for our clients. The addition of both Tom and Lauren to the team marks another significant milestone in our company’s journey, especially during our 15th year milestone.” he said.

“We’re incredibly ambitious about our future plans, delivering outstanding media production services to our clients across the UK and sometimes overseas.

“And I would like to say a special thank you to all our customers too. We love what we do with them and very much look forward to bringing more of their stories to life with film and animation.”