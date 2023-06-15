21.7 C
Shropshire experience-day company seeks further growth following new appointment

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire-based WonderDays, Britain’s fastest-growing experience-day company, has welcomed a new Head of Marketing as it underlined growth plans for 2023.

Fred FitzGerald has joined WonderDays
Fred FitzGerald has joined WonderDays

Fred FitzGerald joins after a decade spent helping businesses automate functions to improve customer experience.

It follows news of a deal which made WonderDays the largest hot air balloon flight operator in the UK after its acquisition of Balloons Over Britain, a move enabling them to offer balloon flights from 112 separate locations with the most experienced pilots in the business.

Married with two children, Fred, 32, from Shrewsbury, said he was focused on adding value to the class-leading customer service already offered by WonderDays.

“The customer journey is a vital part of any business and we have to make it as seamless and frictionless as possible,” Fred explained.

“I’m loving being back in Shropshire after spending the majority of my working life in London and it’s great to be involved in a project that the entire WonderDays team is committed to.”

Boss Matt Jones said Fred was the latest part of the jigsaw in his growth plans.

“WonderDays is only a year old but we’re already making a huge impact in the gift experience sector,” he outlined.

“Recruiting the right staff is imperative and we have a number of roles available as we grow the business. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

With its headquarters in Telford, the team behind WonderDays has already provided more than 1 million balloon flights across the UK, as well as hundreds of thousands of other experiences ranging from supercar track days to afternoon teas.

