Telford & Wrekin Council announces latest High Street Heroes 2023

Businesses across Telford and Wrekin have been recognised for the positive impact they have had on their local high street.

One of the winners Kings Fashion in Oakengates. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Up to 30 High Street Heroes have been announced in towns across the borough – nominated by local residents, members of the public and businesses who use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to their community.

Councillors presented business winners with trophies and certificates in six borough towns including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington.

Nominations for the latest round of High Street Heroes (Spring/Summer) 2023 opened in February and over 500 were received from the general public and businesses.

The awards, which are part of the council’s Pride in Our High Street programme, recognise the difference businesses are making in their local high streets and the support they have each given to their local communities.

High Street Heroes range from hair salons and cafes to butchers, dry cleaners, performing arts and dance companies and clothes shops.

Pride in Our High Street continues to support local businesses and retailers and since the initiative was launched in 2019, the council has handed out 291 grants to local businesses, totalling over £1.1 million.

Kevin Sleigh, director of Bike-Tek in Newport which is one of the High Street Heroes winners, said: “We’d like to say a big thanks to everyone who voted for us.

“We are delighted to be recognised in this way by the local community and customers and businesses which use our service.”

As well as business start-up grants, the council has also supported local businesses with other funding including eco grants, façade grants and a diversification grant which was launched earlier this year.

It has also handed out business start-up trial grants which have given previously home-based or online businesses the opportunity to test them out on the high street in the form of a market stall or small retail unit

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as the first High Street Heroes for 2023 and the positive impact they have had on our high streets – encouraging people to shop locally.

“Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities.

“Small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.”

Another round of High Street Heroes will be announced later in the year in the run-up to Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday in December and encourages people to shop locally all year round, not just in the run-up to Christmas.

High Street Heroes Winners

Dawley

Thomas Allsorts, Amanda’s Ow Bist’Ro, Local Print Stop, Mo’s Barbers

Ironbridge

Copper Fox, The Little Christmas Shop, The Tea Emporium, Bicycles by Design

Madeley

Allsorts Wool & Fabric, Boulton’s Artisan Butchery, Happy House Lettings, Yutopia Spa, Cooke’s Crafty Creations

Newport

Bike-Tek, What Women Want, Oxfam, Oh Sew BlueSky, Pretty Puds Newport

Oakengates

Business Retreat Boutique, Telford Academy of Performing Arts, Coffee Aroma, Kings, Jessica’s Salon, Bee Sweet

Wellington

Anthony’s of Wellington, The Little Green Pantry, Spiceland, Sofia’s Coffee Shop, Boardroom Gaming Cafe