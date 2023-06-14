20.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Now Playing:

mfg Solicitors announces new Family divisional head

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has announced the appointment of partner Katherine Tippetts as the new head of its Family division.

Katherine Tippetts and Claire Backler
Katherine Tippetts and Claire Backler

Katherine, who specialises in a range of family-related legal matters, takes over from widely respected partner Claire Backler who steps down from the leadership role after 11 years.

Katherine joined mfg Solicitors in 2010 and has gone on to play a key role in the substantial growth of mfg’s Family team.

- Advertisement -

Katherine Tippetts said: “My aim is to ensure we continue to offer a consistently exceptional service for our clients as more people look to us to handle what are always complex, emotional and extremely personal issues. That needs us to maintain the high standards we have set for ourselves and continue to provide the best possible advice to clients.

 “It’s a proud moment to take over as head of the division, especially from someone like Claire who is an immensely respected solicitor and leader with almost four decades of experience.

“Overall, it’s an exciting time for us both as a team and as a firm as we grow in Shropshire.”

Clare Backler added: “Katherine is perfectly placed to lead the team into its next phase as we take steps to grow even further across the region in the years ahead.

“She leads a team which continues to impress in every way and has rightly built a national reputation and recognition from clients in the Legal 500.”

The team specialises in all areas of Family law including divorce-related financial matters and issues relating to children, pre and post nuptial agreements, cohabitation and injunctions.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP