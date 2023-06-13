Johnson Design Partnership embarks on major recruitment drive

New contract wins with the NHS and across healthcare, education and grand designs are kick-starting the largest recruitment drive in the 22-year history of a Shropshire architects practice.

Members of the Johnson Design Partnership team, Mike Morgan, Vic Johnson, James Spencer, Matt Spinks, Rich Coutts, Becky Bradley and Andi Clews

Johnson Design Partnership (JDP), which employs nine people at its purpose-built headquarters in Bridgnorth, is now working on nearly 140 live projects – worth an impressive £23m in construction value.

The ability to tackle complex challenges with innovative and sustainable design techniques has led to a raft of new appointments for the ambitious firm, with up to ten new positions set to be created that could double its workforce over the next twelve months.

This covers office, architectural and technical positions, with the company keen to take on experienced staff and young apprentices/graduates keen to explore a career in this field.

Significant success has come in the healthcare space where JDP is now working with ten different NHS trusts on projects ranging from refurbishments and new builds to contracts supporting local charities.

Matt Spinks, Director of Johnson Design Partnership, commented: “We’ve never seen a year like this one; it has been incredible in terms of new opportunities and how long-term relationships are starting to pay off.

“At £23m of construction value, this is by far our busiest period and we’re strengthening our team accordingly. We want people who share our passion for innovative design and problem solving that often occurs on the work we take on – that’s an important characteristic.

“We have just agreed our 700th appointment, which is a major milestone for a small architects practice and the encouraging thing for us is the diversity of the work – it could be feasibility studies for healthcare settings, grand designs that feature on national TV or refurbishment projects for education who want to make the most of their spaces.”

Johnson Design Partnership’s pursuit of the Crown Commercial Service Supplier status took twelve months to secure, but is now paying off for the boutique architects.

It means the company is on an approved list of organisations that the public sector and charity/community organisations can use on design and build projects and this approval is already opening the door to JDP involvement on a range of projects across the UK.

Another focus has been on forging exciting partnerships with specialists in the construction sector, as it looks to broaden its footprint and take its expertise into new areas.

One example is a growing relationship with The Del Bosque Group in Hagley, a leading figure in the construction consultancy world.

Both parties are exploring how they can work closer together and make the most of each other’s specialisms to complete significant opportunities with local authorities, the veterinary sector, and projects overseas.

Sean Byrne, CEO at The Del Bosque Group, added his support: “A key element of our business ethos is to provide our clients with access to the very best expertise and specialists in their field, always looking after their interests. Partnering with likeminded companies, such as Johnson Design Partnership, ensures we fulfil this ethos.”

Vic Johnson, Founder of JDP, concluded: “Our ongoing expansion is delivering a fantastic opportunity for people looking to start a career in our sector or experienced architects looking for a new challenge with a practice that does things differently.”

Johnson Design Partnership offers a complete project management service from feasibility work and planning to detailed design, project monitoring and contract administration.

It has recently invested in the latest 3D design software and management systems, as well as embarking on a new website and digital media campaign to showcase its vast array of successful projects and the design solutions it offers.