Influential Shropshire women celebrate ‘great year for business’

By Shropshire Live Business

Women from Shropshire’s business community have come together to celebrate a “great year for business”, as the highly anticipated Ladies Afternoon Tea event returned to Shrewsbury. 

Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners hosted their annual Ladies Afternoon Tea
Hosted by law firm Aaron & Partners, the afternoon tea took place at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens and was attended by some of the region’s leading figures.   

With a glass of fizz on arrival followed by the hotel’s luxurious afternoon tea, the sparkling reception welcomed around 48 of Shropshire’s most influential businesswomen, from local organisations such as WR Partners and Morris Property. 

The event was organised by Trish Randles, a Real Estate Partner at the Shrewsbury office of Aaron & Partners. 

Trish said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome this group of influential women to our annual afternoon tea and reflect on our achievements together. 

“Despite a tough economic backdrop, it was great to hear that many businesses in this region have still managed to have a successful year.  

“It’s clear that Shropshire businesses have many talented and inspirational women, and it’s important to recognise and celebrate their achievements. We would like to thank everyone who supported the event by attending.” 

Ladies Afternoon Tea is an annual event which returned to Shrewsbury in 2022 after a two-year Covid gap. 

Alongside the refreshments, all guests received a table gift supplied by UK-based luxury cosmetics brand, Templespa.  

