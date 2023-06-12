SWG staff build on charitable support with Severn Hospice fundraisers

Staff at a local construction firm are laying the foundations for another successful fundraising year for charity by taking part in a number of events for Severn Hospice.

SWG staff ahead of their charity exploits

SWG Group, with bases in Welshpool and Shrewsbury, is heavily committed to supporting charitable organisations and events across the area as a firm, and staff are building on that involvement by signing up to fundraising activities over the coming months.

They will be out and about on land and water, walking and rowing to raise much-needed funds for Severn Hospice. They will also be volunteering to carry out work at the charity’s headquarters.

Jacqui Gough, SWG director, said: “Severn Hospice does such a wonderful job in caring for people with incurable illness and their families. They provide an invaluable service to the community and it seems like most people have been touched in some way by the work they do.

“We are delighted to support the charity and are grateful to our staff who are getting involved in various fundraising activities this year. We want to raise as much money as possible for this deserving cause.

“Team members are taking part in the charity’s Walk In Our Shoes fundraiser – which recognises the average 10,000 steps a day taken by Severn Hospice nurses and care teams.

“Our team of 14 is taking on an array of physical activities to achieve the equivalent of 10,000 steps, about five miles, per day for an entire month.

“We have a team booked in to compete at the Dragon Boat Festival in Shrewsbury on Sunday, July 23.

“It’s a massive fundraiser for Severn Hospice and we are really looking forward to taking part. We will have a big presence there and look forward to chatting with visitors at the event on the day.

“Plans are being discussed at the moment for a couple of days of volunteering at Severn Hospice’s premises in August, and in September we are self-organising a coastal walking challenge – Ynyslas to Llangrannog, a total of 45.6 miles over two days.”

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice’s Corporate Fundraiser said: “We are delighted the team at SWG Construction are going all out in support of Severn Hospice this summer.

“They’ll be stepping up for us in some fantastic challenges including Walk in our Shoes, the 10,000 steps a day challenge, and a gruelling two-day coastal walk stomp. Then they’ll be swapping the land for water at our annual Dragon Boat Festival.

“I’m sure they’ll have a fantastic time taking on these challenges as a group with such camaraderie, encouraging each other every step and stroke of the way.

“We’re thrilled the team will also be volunteering with us at the hospice donating the precious gift of their time, expertise and care.

“Their support means so much to us and we are really grateful to everyone at SWG Construction. Every penny they raise will make a real difference and will enable us to be there for thousands of local people living with incurable illness.”

In addition to fundraising efforts for Severn Hospice and as part of its continued Corporate Social Responsibility, SWG has already donated and is supporting a variety of other charitable organisations and events.

These include: Welshpool FC home kit sponsorship; the Circus Starr Spring Tour 2023; the Dudley Mayor’s Business Club; Armed Forces Day in Dudley on July 25; The Shine Balloon Race on June 23; a Macmillan coffee morning on September 29; Welshpool 1940’s weekend sponsorship; and a cash donation to Llandysilio Church in Wales School.

The school’s Headteacher Mrs Williams said: “We are so grateful to SWG for their kind donation, which contributed to a fantastic Love Our School Day.

“To see so many people coming together to make our school sparkle was fantastic. Our school is at the heart of the community, and this was reflected in all the generous donations of time and support we received.”