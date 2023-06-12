New Partner announced at Oswestry law firm

A solicitor who joined a Shropshire and North Wales law firm five years ago has become a Partner of the firm.

Ulia Choudhry, Partner at GHP Legal, Private Client Dept being congratulated by Senior Partner, Richard Lloyd

GHP Legal, which ranks among the country’s top law firms in the Legal 500 index, announced the appointment of Ulia Choudhry as a Partner in May 2023. Ulia started working as a Solicitor in the firm’s Private Client department in August 2018. GHP Legal has offices in Oswestry, Llangollen and Wrexham.

Supported by a dedicated team, Ulia specialises in all aspects of private client work, including the preparation of wills and trusts, the administration of estates, and inheritance tax matters. She also advises clients in respect of other issues ranging from LPAs to Deputy Orders.

- Advertisement -

Prior to undertaking the Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Certificate at the College of Law, Chester, Ulia gained a degree in Biomedical Sciences.

Speaking about her appointment Ulia said: “I am very much looking forward to settling into my new role as a Partner of GHP Legal and the opportunities it will bring. I am fortunate to have a highly dedicated and supportive team working alongside me in the private client department, who collaborate well together to provide clients with the best possible service.”

GHP Legal Senior Partner, Richard Lloyd, said: “Ulia joining us a partner is a fitting recognition of her hard work and her contribution to the continuing success of the Private Client Department and the Firm as a whole”.