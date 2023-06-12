16.2 C
Eaton Manor Country Estate wins VisitEngland award

Eaton Manor Country Estate, based near Church Stretton, has won bronze in the Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year category of the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023.

Nichola Cariss with her Father, Tony Madeley at the wards. Photo: VisitEngland

The award places them third in the country for self-catering, they were the only business in Shropshire to win an award across all 20 award categories.

This achievement follows on from Eaton Manor winning Gold in the regional West Midlands Tourism Awards held in March.

Owner, Nichola Cariss, has been running the accommodation business at Eaton Manor since 2001, with her family, having diversified from farming. She has always been a strong advocate for supporting the local community and primarily uses Shropshire based suppliers and employs staff from the local area.

Nichola says “To win such an esteemed national award is a huge achievement for all the team here at Eaton Manor. It places us third in England for self catering accommodation and recognises that we offer a unique venue focussing on luxury holiday cottages with first class customer service and ensuring our guests’ stays and celebrations a truly special and memorable. As a family, we are so proud that our collaboration with local people and businesses is the driving force behind our success.”

Business

