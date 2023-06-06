11.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Now Playing:

Visit Telford invites businesses to shine at West Midlands Tourism Awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Visit Telford, in partnership with the West Midlands Growth Company, has announced the launch of the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2024.

Ironbridge View Townhouse were previous winners of the Resilience & Innovation 2023 Award and coveted Self -Catering Accommodation of the Year, winner in 2022. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Ironbridge View Townhouse were previous winners of the Resilience & Innovation 2023 Award and coveted Self -Catering Accommodation of the Year, winner in 2022. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Building on the success of previous events, these awards celebrate the region’s outstanding tourism businesses and shine a spotlight on their remarkable contributions they make to the visitor economy.

Visit Telford invites tourism businesses from across the destination to showcase their excellence and for a chance to raise their profile, attract more visitors, and contribute to the continued growth of Telford’s thriving tourism landscape.

- Advertisement -

With 14 awards categories celebrating everything from exceptional venues, visitor attractions and experiences to the best places to stay and businesses leading the way in accessible and sustainable tourism. These awards recognise the diverse range of tourism champions that make Telford and the West Midlands a truly remarkable region for domestic and international tourism.

Eligible winners from the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2024 will automatically be considered for the prestigious national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2024.

Becky Frall, Head of Tourism at West Midlands Growth Company said:

“The West Midlands Tourism Awards not only flag the highest quality experiences across the region for our visitors, they are also a brilliant way to benchmark your performance. The application process enables a busy business to focus on efficiencies and improvements.

“Our top businesses can identify improved customer satisfaction, more sales, and energy efficiency savings through their sustainability policy, better accessibility for disabled visitors and staff, or marketing metrics flying because of their active response to campaign results. Businesses tell us how useful it is, and the awards themselves bring recognition to the hard-working leadership and teams that make it happen.”

Previous winners of the Resilience & Innovation 2023 Award and coveted Self -Catering Accommodation of the Year, winner in 2022 and member of Visit Telford, Sue Perks from Ironbridge View Townhouse said, ” It is wonderful to be recognised for all our hard work and dedication, we put into our holiday home to ensure our guests have the best possible stay.”

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’ Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills said:

“This event provides a wonderful opportunity for Telford businesses to be recognised for their contributions to our vibrant tourism industry. By participating in these awards, our local businesses have the chance to not only gain regional recognition but also compete for national acclaim in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

“We encourage all eligible businesses to apply and be part of this prestigious celebration of excellence in the West Midlands. Together, we can continue to promote Telford as a premier destination, attracting visitors from far and wide.”

Telford has grown to become one of the UK’s leading destinations of choice for staycations and great days out thanks to its combination of culture, creativity and adventure. Today Telford is home to over 500 tourism businesses and some of the most talented people creating amazing moments, great events and memorable stays for visitors from across the UK and the world.

The deadline for entries is 16 June 2023. To apply or find more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards, visit makeitwm.com/wmta.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP