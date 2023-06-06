Visit Telford invites businesses to shine at West Midlands Tourism Awards

Visit Telford, in partnership with the West Midlands Growth Company, has announced the launch of the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2024.

Ironbridge View Townhouse were previous winners of the Resilience & Innovation 2023 Award and coveted Self -Catering Accommodation of the Year, winner in 2022. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Building on the success of previous events, these awards celebrate the region’s outstanding tourism businesses and shine a spotlight on their remarkable contributions they make to the visitor economy.

Visit Telford invites tourism businesses from across the destination to showcase their excellence and for a chance to raise their profile, attract more visitors, and contribute to the continued growth of Telford’s thriving tourism landscape.

With 14 awards categories celebrating everything from exceptional venues, visitor attractions and experiences to the best places to stay and businesses leading the way in accessible and sustainable tourism. These awards recognise the diverse range of tourism champions that make Telford and the West Midlands a truly remarkable region for domestic and international tourism.

Eligible winners from the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2024 will automatically be considered for the prestigious national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2024.

Becky Frall, Head of Tourism at West Midlands Growth Company said:

“The West Midlands Tourism Awards not only flag the highest quality experiences across the region for our visitors, they are also a brilliant way to benchmark your performance. The application process enables a busy business to focus on efficiencies and improvements.

“Our top businesses can identify improved customer satisfaction, more sales, and energy efficiency savings through their sustainability policy, better accessibility for disabled visitors and staff, or marketing metrics flying because of their active response to campaign results. Businesses tell us how useful it is, and the awards themselves bring recognition to the hard-working leadership and teams that make it happen.”

Previous winners of the Resilience & Innovation 2023 Award and coveted Self -Catering Accommodation of the Year, winner in 2022 and member of Visit Telford, Sue Perks from Ironbridge View Townhouse said, ” It is wonderful to be recognised for all our hard work and dedication, we put into our holiday home to ensure our guests have the best possible stay.”

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’ Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills said:

“This event provides a wonderful opportunity for Telford businesses to be recognised for their contributions to our vibrant tourism industry. By participating in these awards, our local businesses have the chance to not only gain regional recognition but also compete for national acclaim in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

“We encourage all eligible businesses to apply and be part of this prestigious celebration of excellence in the West Midlands. Together, we can continue to promote Telford as a premier destination, attracting visitors from far and wide.”

Telford has grown to become one of the UK’s leading destinations of choice for staycations and great days out thanks to its combination of culture, creativity and adventure. Today Telford is home to over 500 tourism businesses and some of the most talented people creating amazing moments, great events and memorable stays for visitors from across the UK and the world.

The deadline for entries is 16 June 2023. To apply or find more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards, visit makeitwm.com/wmta.