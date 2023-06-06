Shropshire-based PR agency adopts Menopause Policy

A PR and Communications agency committed to advocating for holistic employee wellbeing is once again showcasing its support of its team – this time by adopting a dedicated Menopause Policy.

Rhiannon Williams, MD at Zen Communications

As part of its mission to continue to provide an inclusive, supportive and nurturing place of work, the management team at Zen Communications – which is based in Shropshire with clients across the UK – has introduced a dedicated policy for peri-, during, and post-menopause.

Managing Director Rhiannon Williams, said: “A study conducted last year revealed that only a quarter of businesses have a Menopause Policy – despite women making up almost half of the workforce in the UK. As a company which prides itself on being wholly committed to supporting our team – in all aspects of health, wellbeing, and personal development – we knew we absolutely must address this, and make a change.

“Not only is our Menopause Policy aimed at supporting those undergoing the menopause, but it’s also there to promote awareness and educate other team members about what it is, the symptoms it may present, and the potential impact it may have on those they work alongside.”

Zen Communications has also signed up to the Wellbeing of Women Menopause Pledge, which encourages businesses to take positive action to completely support those going through the menopause.

“We know that when our team is happy and healthy, they will be more engaged, more productive, and more empowered to be their best,” Rhiannon added. “Not only does this positively impact themselves, but also the agency, their colleagues, and our clients too.

“Since Zen was founded in 2007, achieving this has been our utmost priority, and our strategy to success has evolved over the years. We’re hugely proud to offer a truly flexible working approach to ensure the wellbeing of every member of our team is at the heart of everything we do.

“Offering this Menopause Policy is just our latest step in supporting our team in every way possible. And we will continue to evolve, improve, and care for our employees, whilst advocating for other businesses to follow suit and do the same.”