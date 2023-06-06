Newport high street base opens up new opportunities for Brockton Care Ltd

Brockton Care Ltd has opened new offices in Newport after receiving a business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Cllr Peter Scott, ward member for Newport West, and Brockton Care business owner Tracy Willetts-Perrins, centre, celebrate the opening of the new unit with the Brockton Care Ltd team. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The business, previously based in Ercall Heath, has moved into a spacious empty unit on Newport High Street.

Up to 90 staff across the group have moved into the new offices and this relocation has also paved the way for a further 10-15 new jobs.

Brockton Care Ltd has been established for over 13 years and provides a ‘care at home’ service and training for disabled people across Staffordshire and Telford and Wrekin.

It provides care for the elderly, dementia and alzheimers patients, those with learning difficulties, discharged patients from hospitals as well as palliative care, respite care and end of life care at home.

Business owner Tracy Willetts-Perrins is delighted with the move which she feels will open up new opportunities for Brockton Care Ltd as it continues to expand.

Tracy said: “The size of the market for us and the opportunities are vast as Shropshire is underserved for domiciliary care.

“The need for care in Shropshire is growing and we aim to establish new relationships with industry and sector professionals and use our skill set and experience to deliver an amazing service to residents across Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire.

“Moving to Newport gives us a high street presence and means we are well placed to deliver our range of services across the area.

“We’re very grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for helping to facilitate this move through the business start-up funding which has been a huge boost for us.”

Pride in Our high street business start-up grants provide funding to help businesses open in empty retails units on the high streets in Dawley, Madeley, Ironbridge, Oakengates, Wellington and Newport.

The grant is used to support business set-up costs such as building refurbishment, fixtures and fittings, utility connection costs and marketing and branding.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services), said: “Brockton Care Ltd’s move to Newport is excellent news for the town.

“Having the main business offices on the high street will help increase footfall to other shops nearby as employees are likely to shop and buy locally when they come to work.

“Equally, families looking for care services will be able to attend the offices to discuss their requirements which will again provide a boost for the high street.

“We’re pleased to have supported Brockton Care Ltd with a business start-up grant to help them make this move.

“Hopefully Newport will be a base for the group for many years to come as they continue to provide an extremely valuable service for residents across Telford and Wrekin.”